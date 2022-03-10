Earl Ray Anderson

Advertisement

Earl Anderson, age 96 passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Hospice of Texarkana Hospital. Mr. Anderson was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 2, 1926. He was retired military from the United States Air Force.

Mr. Anderson was a member of First Baptist Church in New Boston, where he was a member of the Ronny Looney Sunday School Class. He was also a member of Boston Masonic Lodge #69.

Mr. Anderson is preceded in death by his wife, Leota (Lee), and two daughters, Joyce Berryman and Sue Britt. He is survived by a daughter, Raelene Norman of New Boston, Texas, five grandchildren, twelve great -grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral home in New Boston, with the service following at 11 a.m., Rev. Harold Smith officiating. Interment will be at the Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

