Earline Simpson, 98, passed away on July 14, 2025 in Plano, TX.

Mrs. Simpson was born on Tonkawa, Oklahoma, on May 2, 1927, to Hattie and Thomas Mize.

She was a former member of Saturn Road Church of Christ in Garland, TX., and loved to spend time with her church club the “39ers”. In her working days, she was a licensed optician.

She was deeply loved by her friends, neighbors and family, and her family would describe hers as a ‘life well lived’.

Earline is preceded in death by her husband, Ewell M. Simpson, her parents, two sisters Lillian Thornton and Noretta Shelton, and her brother Charles Mize.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bill Simpson and wife Helen, and Richard Simpson and wife Barbara; four grandchildren Scott Simpson and wife Debbie, Stacy Simpson, Taylor Simpson and wife Katie and Jordan Simpson and wife Katie; eight great-grandchildren, Madeline, Catherine, Sophia, Eva, Jack, Sam, Andrew, and Anna; many nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens- Nash, TX.