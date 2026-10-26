Earnest Lee Preston Jr.
It is with great grief that we announce the transition of Mr. Earnest Lee Preston. Mr. Preston 80 of Texarkana, TX departed this earthly Life Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at Christus St. Michael Hospital. Please visit this page at a...
August 16, 1946 – October 21, 2026
It is with great grief that we announce the transition of Mr. Earnest Lee Preston. Mr. Preston 80 of Texarkana, TX departed this earthly Life Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at Christus St. Michael Hospital. Please visit this page at a later date for the complete obituary.
Courtesy of Richardson Hill Funeral Home.