Sponsor

Edna Pitts Garner passed away peacefully on Monday, October 13, 2025, while surrounded by her family.

Edna was born on January 8, 1931, in McGhee, AR to George and Maurice Pitts. She was a homemaker and a dental assistant to Dr. Donald Andrews for 30 years. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where was the director of the nursery and children’s Sunday school for many years. Some of her favorite hobbies were cooking, sewing, crocheting, and entertaining her church family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Reverand William V. Garner.

She is survived by their four children, Bruce A. Garner, Sr. of Texarkana, TX, Cyndy K. Haydon and husband, Billy, of Sand Springs, OK, Curtis W. Garner of Texarkana, TX, and Connie L. Holder, and husband, David, of Atlanta, TX; nine grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Dr. David Holder and Bro. Matt Graves officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to memorialize Mrs. Garner may do so by contributing to the William and Edna Garner Scholarship Fund at Williams Baptist University at 56 McClellan Dr, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476 or to Cornerstone Baptist Church at 3900 Union Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854.