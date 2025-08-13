Sponsor

Edna Sue Morphew, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025, at her residence.

Sue was born on March 12, 1941, in Texarkana, AR, and was a lifelong resident. She was born to her parents, Owen and Edna Moody.

She had a lifelong passion for fashion and shopping, always having an eye for beauty. A trip to the mall with her was more than a pastime — it was an experience filled with laughter, stories, and, of course, finding that perfect item that made her feel just right.

She was also a gifted baker and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Hickory Street Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Curtis Morphew; her parents, Owen and Edna Moody; her siblings, Martha Plant, Ora Jane Scherer, Jean Sanders, and Diane Moody.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Felix Woodruff of Ashdown, Arkansas; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Roger and Linda Morphew of Texarkana, Arkansas; James Curtis Morphew and his wife, Glenell of Texarkana; and Larry Ray Morphew of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Christy Nix, Curtis Wayne Morphew, Rachel Morphew, Mollie Alexander, and Ashley Higgins; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Moody, James Moody and Linda; a special friend, Pauline Panky; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.