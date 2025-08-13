Edna Sue Morphew

Edna Sue Morphew, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11, 2025, at her residence.

Sue was born on March 12, 1941, in Texarkana, AR, and was a lifelong resident. She was born to her parents, Owen and Edna Moody.

She had a lifelong passion for fashion and shopping, always having an eye for beauty. A trip to the mall with her was more than a pastime — it was an experience filled with laughter, stories, and, of course, finding that perfect item that made her feel just right.

She was also a gifted baker and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Hickory Street Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Curtis Morphew; her parents, Owen and Edna Moody; her siblings, Martha Plant, Ora Jane Scherer, Jean Sanders, and Diane Moody.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Felix Woodruff of Ashdown, Arkansas; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Roger and Linda Morphew of Texarkana, Arkansas; James Curtis Morphew and his wife, Glenell of Texarkana; and Larry Ray Morphew of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Christy Nix, Curtis Wayne Morphew, Rachel Morphew, Mollie Alexander, and Ashley Higgins; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Moody, James Moody and Linda; a special friend, Pauline Panky; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

