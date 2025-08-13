Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Lewie Richard Henry, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died August 7, 2025, in a local nursing home.

Mr. Henry was born on August 23, 1953. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School in Texarkana and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Arkansas. He was a gunsmith by trade, and he found peace in the outdoors, where he loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewie Pinson Henry and Mille Henry, and his sister and brother-in-law and Jane and Abdul Razaq.

He is survived by his nephew, Pinson Razaq, and his wife, Amanda, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his great niece, Arden Razaq; his great nephew Beckett Razaq; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 11, 2025, at Stateline Cemetery with Rev. Jaime Alexander officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Arkansas, 400 E Sixth, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.