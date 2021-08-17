Edna Upchurch

Advertisement

Edna Linn Upchurch, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Edna was born in Crenshaw, Mississippi on March 13, 1928 to Joseph Williams and Mary Elizabeth Freund. Edna was retired from Texarkana Gazette and was a lifetime member of The First Presbyterian Church, where she was a volunteer of the Angel Quilts Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond L. Upchurch, Sr. and one son, Michael L. Upchurch.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Kellan and Jim Wholer of Bloomington, Indiana, Patricia and J.W. Crabtree of Doddridge, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Dollie Upchurch of Texarkana, Arkansas, Larry & Hollie Upchurch of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She will be missed by all of us including her two best friends, Virginia Braden and Martha Nell Richards.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Diane Brown officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.