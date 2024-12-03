Sponsor

Edward Joseph Singleton (44) of Texarkana, TX gained his heavenly wings on Monday, November 25, 2024. Born to Guadalupe Singleton and Louis Singleton, on October 5, 1980, he was a big brother to sister Jacqlyn (Singleton) Hogan, and brother Cooper Singleton. He leaves behind a legacy of three beautiful, intelligent, and kind children, Jaden Singleton (22), Haven Singleton (19), and Kaylen Singleton (13), as well as their lovely mother, Savannah Lambright.

During Eddie’s time with us, he shared his talents and passion through artistic expression and sports. He was an incredibly gifted sketch artist, enjoyed several different art mediums, and was a lover of hip-hop/R&B music and breakdancing. He played several musical instruments throughout his life. His artistic ability extended into the culinary world; he was quite the chef and enjoyed various cultural cuisines. He most enjoyed traditional Chamorro food and would never turn down a plate of southern home-cooked soul food. His athleticism led to elite performances throughout his school years both in football and track. While playing in California, his elusiveness earned him the nickname “Ice Cube, Jr.” and his family nickname “Matuzac.” Eddie was also very handy. He enjoyed fixing and building things ranging from small electrical items to large-scale construction projects. He loved driving and working on cars and motorcycles, a passion he shared with his father and brother. He had many gifts and was committed to doing great work in all that he did.

His passion was not limited to skills and time. He was a family man through and through. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for any of his family members. Being with his people brought him true joy. Fortunately, his love and kindness weren’t reserved for family alone. Eddie would give any person in need his last dollar and quite literally, the shirt off of his back. He deeply loved his children and was overwhelmingly proud of each one of them. He enjoyed being present and supporting them at their events and milestones; they were his pride and joy.

To know Eddie was to love him. Beyond his talents and passions, his faith in Jesus Christ is what shaped him. Challenges are inevitable in this fallen world. Regardless of any issue before him, Eddie always knew that his father was present and in control. He didn’t hesitate to share the gospel with anyone and didn’t allow any hardship to deter him from his beliefs. He was a true embodiment of living out the most important commandments: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37) and “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31).

His charisma, infectious laugh, radiant smile, silly antics, and strong embrace are already dearly missed. His memory will live on through the impact he made on loved ones and true friends. We’ll be forever grateful for the gift of time we had with him. The absence of his presence is deeply felt.

Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. Rev. Fr. Justin S. Braun officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., the rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M.