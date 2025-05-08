Sponsor

Eean Eugene “Gene” Perkins, age 75 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Gene was born on October 3, 1949, in Midland, Texas, and spent most of his life in Texarkana.

He was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Science. He retired from H. E. Wright Construction Company in Texarkana after a long and dedicated career. Gene was a member of First Baptist Church and had an easygoing and quiet personality. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later served as Scoutmaster, mentoring many young men throughout the years. He enjoyed working in his yard, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and collecting antiques, guns, and various types of tools. He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Perkins, his parents, Wesley and Mary Perkins, and one brother, Wesley Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Sunny Perkins, his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tracy Perkins of College Station, Texas, his grandchildren, Micayla Perkins and Tate Perkins, and several other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Bryan Bixler officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.