Elbert Dwayne Jones Sr., aka ‘Papa Hoot’, age 68 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dwayne was born on November 10, 1956, in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Dwayne was a faithful Christian. He ended his career as a heavy equipment operator with SEC. He spent his retirement doing what he loved best hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Dwayne is survived by his loving wife Jan Jones of Texarkana, Texas; son Dwayne ‘Hoot’ Jones Jr. and wife Jamie of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter Stephanie Clark of Texarkana, Texas; four granddaughters Jessica Clark, Haley Griffin and husband Logan, Charleigh Wren and Abbie Wren; grandson Cody Clark and fiancé Kassidy; great-grandson Lane McCoy; three sisters Cheryl Stacks, Ginger Dennis, Fayrene Sneed; brother Ricky Moon; special uncle William H. Smith; long time family friend Amber Scarborough; and numerous of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Cody Clark officiating. The family will accept friends on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.