Man Surrenders After Two-Hour Standoff; Booked on Multiple Charges

A man who barricaded himself during a tense standoff with police peacefully surrendered after about two hours on Thursday and was taken into custody without further incident.

The incident began when police say there were called the a home on Forest Grove Rd. about a family disturbance where shots were fired.

According to police, the suspect has been booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of Assault-Family Violence, Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Jail records identify the suspect as 50-year-old Johnny Lee Kinder.

Authorities praised the officers involved for their professionalism and composure in what they described as an extremely dangerous situation. Special recognition was given to Officer Zackary Gilley, one of the first officers to arrive at the scene and a trained SWAT negotiator.

Throughout the standoff, Officer Gilley maintained communication with the suspect, working patiently to build trust and de-escalate the situation. Police officials credited Gilley’s negotiation efforts as a key factor in the man’s eventual decision to surrender peacefully.

“We commend all the officers who were out there. They did a great job dealing with an extremely dangerous situation,” TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.