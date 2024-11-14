Sponsor

Elder Johnny Lee Nard was born March 6, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Robert Nard Sr. and Pearl Hopkins.

God said his work here on earth was done. God said come unto me and rest, God closed his eyes and sealed his lips and God’s Angels transported his soul back to Heaven Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Johnny attended school at Booker T. Washington High School, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Johnny Lee Nard started working at Langdon Oxygen Company in 1968 in which later

became Airgas. In the beginning Johnny Nard worked as an assistant driver but later was given a truck of his own after his first two years in February.

Johnny worked and drove an 18-Wheeler for 45 years and God blessed him. He never had a single accident or incident in his 45 years of driving. Johnny Lee Nard met, and married Carrie L. Abbit May, 29, 1971. They were married for 53 years.

Johnny Lee Nard received the gift of the Holy Ghost September 9, 1973, at Shiloh C.O.G. I.C. in Mandeville, Arkansas where he became a member and deacon. Later he started preaching on August 8, 1980, under the leadership of Elder W. K. King and first Lady Alberta King.

Elder Johnny Lee Nard was appointed Pastor of Lifeline C.O.G.I.C. by Supt. McCoy

Murphy, Bishop J Neaul Haynes and Bishop Frank W. Smith. Elder Johnny Nard served and Pastored Lifeline C.O.G.I.C for 36 years.

Johnny was preceded in death by both parents, Robert Nard Sr. and Pearl Hopkins Nard, 4 brothers Leedell Nard, Leevern Nard, Edward Nard Sr. and Robert Nard.

Johnny leaves to cherish and carry on his loving legacy: Wife: Carrie L. Abbit Nard of Texarkana, TX Son: Johnny Reader of Houston TX; Siblings: William ( Katherine) Nard of Texarkana, AR, Calvin (Daretha A.) Nard, Helen (Estell) Lafayette of Texarkana, AR, Charles (Ella) Nard Sr. of Houston, TX; One Grandson: Jonathan Reader; Three Godsons: Felton Brines, Elder Timothy Hannah, Gabriel Hannah; God -Daughters: Adria Hannah and Xzabriea Alexus Johnson.

Special Niece: Cher (Missy) Beasley, Anita Abbit; Special Sweet Great Niece: TAJANique Valentine. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews and other family members, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1:30 PM Holy Temple COGIC 903 Summerhill Road Texarkana, TX with Superintendent Dr. Rockridge Hannah, Pastor as Eulogist. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, TX.