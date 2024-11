Sponsor

Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, will be giving out boxes of food on Saturday., Nov. 16, from 9:00 until 10:30. This month’s box will have staples such as oatmeal, Macaroni and cheese, rice, pinto beans, spaghetti noodles, and canned fruit and vegetables. If you need food, please come.