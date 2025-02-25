Sponsor

Elizabeth Ann Gerber, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 22, 2025 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Gerber was born February 14, 1945 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Gerber.

She is survived by two sons, Phil Gerber and wife Wanda of Texarkana, Texas and Christopher Gerber of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Crystal Patterson and husband Dakota of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother, Tommy Moon and wife Rosemary of Fort Smith, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Farrah, Matthew, Scarlett, Destinee, Felicitee, Langarien, Mathius, Katrina, Jezeah and Faith; seven great grandchildren, Anastasia, Bellamy, Robin, Samuel, Stevie, Jesse, Ayanami and numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.