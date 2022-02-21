Advertisement

Elizabeth Jeanette Allen, age 78of Texarkana, Arkansas died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Allen was born July 21, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a former welder’s assistant with Pipe Liners Union United Local 798 and a member of Church of God Seventh Day church. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and having a good time. She was always having fun and liked to spend time with her friends and family. Mrs. Allen was full of life and enjoyed any adventure she could go on. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Taylor and one brother, David Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Laura Davis and Joseph Scott; one granddaughter, Haley Collins and her husband Marshall; two great-grandsons, Anson Collins, Owen Collins and a number of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

