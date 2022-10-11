Elizabeth Sue Glover

Advertisement

Elizabeth Sue Porterfield Glover, age 80 of Hooks, Texas passed away Friday, October 6, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Glover was born July 6, 1942 in Nashville, Arkansas to WC and Ima Faye Power Porterfield. She was retired from Hooks ISD and J and J Livestock. She was a Baptist and preceded in death by her husband of 60 years James Glover Sr. and a very special sister in law Wilma Jean Glover, her parents and in laws, brother John “Bud” Porterfield, Rufus Wayne Porterfield and William “Billy Tom” Porterfield.

She is survived by 2 sons and one daughter in law, James Glover Jr., of Hooks, Texas, William Eugene and Tammy Glover of Hooks, Texas, one daughter, Rita Diane Eaves of Redlick, Texas, one sister Nancy and Billy Burleson of New Boston, Texas, two sisters is law, Diane Porterfield Cox and husband Van and Flora Nell Glover Johnson of Hooks, Texas, three grandchildren, Ashley Montgomery (Mack) of Redwater, Texas, Jennifer May of Little Rock, Arkansas and Christina Adams of New Boston, Texas, 5 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Robert Dowden officiating. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. before services.

