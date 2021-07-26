Elizabeth Sunderlin

Advertisement

Elizabeth Sue Sunderlin, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Sunderlin was born August 12, 1937, in Avinger, Texas. She was a homemaker, an animal lover and she loved to shop. She was a great cook and enjoyed having a vegetable garden. Elizabeth was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sunderlin; one son, Mark Sunderlin and one grandson, Jeremy Sunderlin.

Advertisement

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Phillip Staggs of Rogersville, Missouri; one son Michael Sunderlin of Pflugerville, Texas; four grandchildren, Kimberly Gardner, Daralynn Snyder, Aimee Sunderlin, and Corey Sunderlin; six great-grandchildren, Devon, Dainon, Brynlee, Kaylee, Jadyn, and Buddy; one sister, Hazel Garrett of Oregon along with several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Entombment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.