Advertisement

Ellen Minerva Maxted, age 88, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mrs. Maxted was born February 12, 1932 in Fouke, Arkansas and lived in Lawton, Oklahoma for over thirty-five years before returning to Fouke. She was a retired Civil Service employee, a member of SpringHill Baptist Church and a member of the Extension Homemaker’s Club. She enjoyed working in her garden, crocheting, reading, and working on crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Maxted and two sons, John Maxted and Norman Maxted.

She is survived by one son, Raymond Maxted of Fouke, Arkansas, two sisters, Nancy Peavy, Eva Sloan both of Fouke, Arkansas, two brothers, Jimmy Peavy of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jerry Peavy of Texarkana, Arkansas, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Adam Sloan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Register online at www.texarkanalfuneralhome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Ellen Maxted, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.