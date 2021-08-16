Ellen Sherman

Advertisement

Ellen Ann Sherman, 84, of Nash, TX went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021.

Ellen was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Mary (Daly) Bird in Cresco, IA. She was retired from State Farm Insurance.

Ellen is survived by her husband and forever love, James of Nash; son, Jimmy (Sherry) Sherman of Hooks; daughters, Ann Sherman of Little Rock, Theresa (James) Greene of Texarkana; grandkids, Chris (Sunnie) Sherman, Megan Sherman, John (Evan) Greene, Courtney Greene and Maddie Sherman; 4 great-granddaughters, Kyler Sherman, Hadlee Sherman, Addilyn Sherman, Ann Greene; 1 great-grandson, Elijah James due August 2021; and great-granddaughter, Layla Grace due in January 2022; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers John (Dorothy) Bird, Thomas (Cecelia) Bird; and sister Mary Margaret (Louie) Webb.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 6-8PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash TX and Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1PM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

An Irish Prayer

May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

May the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palms of His hands.