Ellie Sue Fountain

Ellie Sue Rosborough Fountain, 93, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away December 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Retirement Community in Texarkana.

Mrs. Fountain was born on June 14, 1927, to Hugh and Nina Rosborough in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carlton J. Fountain, by her sister, Mary Jane DeCastro, and by her parents.

Mrs. Fountain is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve Fountain and Maria Zaragoza, her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and James Tabb, and granddaughters Natalie Fountain, and Stephanie Aghamoosa and her husband Hosain.

Mrs. Fountain retired as an executive secretary from State First National Bank, Texarkana. Sue Fountain and her husband Carlton were lifelong members of First Baptist Church, Texarkana. Mrs. Fountain taught primary age children in Sunday School for 22 years and was a member of the Ruth Bible Study Class. She will be remembered for her delightful humor, her smile and infectious laughter, and her devotion to her family and her faith.

A private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

