Jackie Icenhower

Jackie Louise Icenhower, age 57, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in a local hospital.

Jackie was born February 6, 1963, in Mena, Arkansas to MC Frachiseur and Rena Reid Frachiseur. She graduated from Gillham High School and met her husband and high school sweetheart, Kenneth, while attending his father’s church, Holly Grove Baptist, in Grannis, Arkansas. They were married for thirty-eight joyful years.

Jackie earned her bachelor’s degree from then East Texas State University before obtaining her master’s degree from Texas Women’s University. She taught English for many years at local schools including NAI, Arkansas High School and Redwater High School. For the last fifteen years, she served as the director for the Atlanta Public Library, Atlanta, Texas.

Jackie was involved in many civic groups including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Atlanta Rotary Club. She was a member of the women’s singing group, Four States Fusion and absolutely loved family vacations at her favorite beach in Dauphin Island, Alabama.

An accomplished seamstress, Jackie who was known as “Sugar” to her granddaughters, had already begun teaching them to quilt and sew. She made many beautiful quilts through the years which are now treasures for her family. Along with quilting, she enjoyed needlework, tatting, and crocheting as well.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Frachiseur.

Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth Icenhower of Texarkana; her children, Jeri Ward and her husband, Jerry of Paris, Texas, Reid Icenhower and Molly Icenhower both of Texarkana; two granddaughters, Ella Ward and Audrey Ward of Paris, Texas; five siblings, Kathy Weston of Sidney, Arkansas, Richard Frachiseur of Grannis, Arkansas, Gwen Lavender of Texarkana, Arkansas, Bonita Smith of DeQueen, Arkansas and Roberta Youngblood of Watson, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Owens and Rev. Micah Mauldin officiating.

Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Holly Grove Cemetery, Grannis, Arkansas.