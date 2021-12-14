Advertisement

Elmer Allen Enns Jr. was born August 5, 1944, to Elmer and Frieda Rempel Enns of Goessel, Kansas.

He grew up riding bicycles, working at the COOP store, and mowing lawns. Elmer attended school in Goessel, graduating in 1962. Following high school, he attended Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas for two years and Wichita State University. He graduated from the School of Inhalation Therapy (Respiratory) at Wesley Hospital. While living in Oklahoma City, Elmer co-founded and co-directed the School of Inhalation Therapy at Oscar Rose Junior College.

Meeting the love of his life, Peg Hill, on a Sunday afternoon in downtown Goessel, Elmer and Peg were married on August 22, 1965. Two children were born, Tamela and James. They moved from Wichita to Midwest City, then Oklahoma City, and finally Texarkana, Texas where he was employed at the Wadley Medical Center as Director of Cardiopulmonary.

Advertisement

Along with running and cycling, Elmer always enjoyed nature, fishing, and camping. Having to retire early because of health, he was still able to bicycle his age in miles from his 50th to 74th birthdays. Later, he continued to stay active by walking every week with his close friend Darryl Hague. He enjoyed flying RC airplanes with the Texarkana Radio Control Flying Club.

During his retirement, he learned to play the mandolin. Elmer and Peg spent winter months in “The Valley” of South Texas, where they’d jam the evenings away with their music friends. During their retirement, they also enjoyed serving as camp hosts and gate attendants at Lake Wright Patman, near Texarkana, Texas for eight years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peg; his children, Tamela Jones and James (Macey) Enns; his grandchildren, Chelsea (Andrew) McCurren and Trey Kotara, James (Marcy) Enns and Samantha Enns, and Ethan and Brianna Enns; his greatgrandchild, Jamieson McCurren; his siblings, Barbara (James) Voth and Lewis Enns.



Memorials may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

A private family and friends memorial service will be held at the Texarkana Funeral Home.

Goodbye to our beloved man, “the grey-bearded guy on the bicycle”.

