Advertisement

Dennis Randall “Little Randy” Rowton, age 47, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Little Randy was born August 1, 1974 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. He held many jobs, in his lifetime, farmer, mechanic and electrician. Randy’s most important job title he every held was that of husband, dad and pawpaw. He was a kind and loving man with a genuine heart of gold. He also had a great since of humor and would light up the room with his smile. In his spare time, he loved to tinker with his old 1995 Chevy truck.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Vicki Rowton of Fouke, Arkansas; his parents, Big Randy and Chris Rowton of Fouke, Arkansas; three sons David Rowton and his wife, Ashlea of Waldo, Arkansas; Tyler Rowton and his fiancé Jordian Allen of Fouke, Arkansas; Dawson Rowton and his wife Sercy of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Liz Rowton of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sandra and Justin Browning of Lewisville, Arkansas; and Sara Rowton of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Jensen, Evelynn, Abrilynn, Maxzen and Jaxtyn and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Thursday, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jay Rowton officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

