Elsie Darlene Weece Moore, age 91, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025. She was born on December 18, 1933, in Cimarron, Kansas, to Leonard and Mae Weece.

Mrs. Moore spent her working days at Day and Zimmerman for 20 years, Albertson’s Delicatessen, Moore’s Pancake, and Hornet of Texarkana. In her daily life, she enjoyed serving God, reading her bible, and spending time with her family and friends. She was very faithful and giving. Mrs. Moore was known as the “Candy Lady” at church and the children loved her. She supported her husband in the ministry for fifty-five years. They would also do duets from time to time. She was an active member of Walnut Church of Christ, Walnut singers, and Ladies Banquet Hostess. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Moore; parents Leonard and Mae Weece; siblings Louise (Sam) Tate, Don (Jean) Weece, Helen Weece, Roy Weece, Gene (Donita) Weece, Linda Weece, Cynthia Weece; one granddaughter; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Left to cherish her memory are children Dona Roberson and husband Paul, Pat Rodriguez and husband Ralph, Vicki Loebig and husband Mike, Tim Moore and wife Mary, Tammy Reed and husband Randy, Becky Law and husband Jerry; sister Rose Wilkinson and husband Woody; brother Leon Weece and wife Mary Jane; twenty-three grandchildren; sixty great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; and a large number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas with Brother John Cannon officiating. The visitation will be held an hour before service.

Memorial contributions can be sent to:

Ozark Christian, 1111 N. Main St. in Joplin, MO 64801

Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane, in Texarkana, Texas 75503

Cornerstone/ Bunch Woodview, 5407 Richmond Road, in Texarkana, Texas 75503

Or any place of your choice