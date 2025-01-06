Sponsor

“However, I consider my life nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.”

—Acts 20:24

Linda Dian Morgan entered the gates of Heaven on January 2, 2025. She was born on April 1, 1945, in Texarkana, Arkansas. After 34 years of service, she retired from International Paper. Linda loved the Lord Jesus Christ above all, with her family coming a close second. She took great pride in being a dedicated Wife, Mom, and Mimi. Linda was a true servant of the Lord, and her daily life was a testament to her unwavering faith. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. To know Linda was to love her. Her infectious laugh, warm smile, and radiant spirit touched everyone who encountered her.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary W. Morgan; her parents, Johnie and Inez Hunter; her brothers, Joel E. and Donald W. Hunter; her sisters, Orene Bradford and Sandra Bergt; and her grandson, Cutter Morgan.

She is survived by her daughter, Martie McLelland, and her husband, Tony, of Prince Frederick, Maryland; two sons, Drs. Shane Morgan and his wife, Lisa, and Shawn Morgan and his wife, Susan, all of Texarkana. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Morgan McNulty and her husband, Justin; JT Morgan and his wife, Madison; Anna Claire Huckaby and her husband, Keller; and Cody and Conner Morgan. Linda had four great-grandchildren: Sutton, Kyler, and Beckham McNulty, and Kolden Morgan. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Delores Denny, and her brother-in-law, Billy Bergt, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 a.m. on January 8, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will be conducted by Brother Rick Rothwell of Buchanan Baptist Church, where Linda was a member.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to her favorite charities: Samaritan’s Purse and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.