Sponsor

Emanuele Gabriel Cannistraci, cherished husband, father, and “Papa”, peacefully graduated to glory on December 9, 2024, at the age of 92 in Texarkana, TX. Affectionately known as “Apostle C,” he was a passionate, inspiring, world-renowned evangelist, pastor, missionary and church planter whose ministry touched millions of lives around the globe.

Emanuele was born on August 24, 1932, in Chicago, IL. At just 15, he began preaching on street corners in Oakland, CA, and by 19, he was founding churches in the midwest, and by 22 he was an international evangelist “Sponsored by the ORAL ROBERTS 100,000 souls for Christ in Africa Crusade.”

In 1953, he met the love of his life, Shirley Bennett, during a healing revival in Sedalia, MO. God miraculously healed her from polio and she was able to walk. They married in 1955, dedicating their lives to Christ and to each other until Shirley’s passing on May 7, 2024.

Apostle C co-founded several global apostolic networks, including Apostolic Missions International and the Network of Christian Ministries. He mentored church leaders worldwide, influencing many prominent pastors, ministries, and mega churches. Together with Shirley, he founded Gateway City Church headquarters in San Jose, CA, a thriving international ministry. In 2020, the House of Representatives of the State of Hawaii presented him with a certificate commending him “For 70 years of Ministry Throughout the World” and thanking them for “their life-long service and commitment to improving the spiritual lives of peoples throughout the world.” CBN News and 700 Club announced his passing, “Apostle Emanuele Cannistraci Has Passed, but His Legacy Lives On.”

Emanuele is survived by his daughters Sharonrose, LaNell, and Robin, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and many spiritual sons and daughters. We will hold a Memorial Service on Friday, January 10, 2025, in Texarkana, TX at Church on the Rock at 11:00 AM CST and there will be a Celebration of Life Service held at Gateway City Church, 5883 Eden Park Place, San Jose, CA 95138 on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM PST.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gateway City Church.