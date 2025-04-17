Sponsor

Mrs. Emma Jean Rhea, age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Emma Jean was born on March 18, 1929, in Avery, TX, to her parents Oscar Vernard and Berta Braden Brookshire.

She was a retired elementary school teacher who loved her students and the teacher–learning process. She humbly served as a pastor’s wife in several churches and had a deep, abiding faith in her relationship with the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rev. H. G. Rhea.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sapaugh, and husband, Russell of Texarkana, AR and her son, Harold Rhea, and wife, Besy, of Grand Prairie, TX; four grandchildren, Kristie Daniel, and husband, Stephen of Las Vegas, NV, Kamille Baber, and husband, Elvin of Rogers, AR, Jeremy Rhea of Irving, TX, and Carrie Lahaie, and husband, Kelvin, of Anaheim, CA; ten great-grandchildren, and six great, great- grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Daugherty and Dr. David Holder officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana. The family would like to thank the staff of Reunion Plaza and Hospice of Texarkana for the loving care they provided our mother.