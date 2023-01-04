Advertisement

Emma Jo Black, age 83, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2023.

Mrs. Black was born December 13, 1939, in Fouke, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Burhman Pharr after 36 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Ethel Mae Beasley, her daughter, Tammy Bledsoe, a brother-in-law, Everett Nolen, and a son-in-law, James Bledsoe.

She is survived by her husband, Bearl Black of Fouke, Arkansas; two grandchildren and their husbands, Erin and David McCrary of Nashville, Arkansas, and Allison and Brentt Smith of Stevensville, Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Matthew McCrary, Arden Smith, and Grayson Smith, one sister, Zelda Nolen of Lakeland, Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 A. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Tommy Keister and Dr. David Holder officiating. Burial will be at Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 A. M. Saturday until service time.

