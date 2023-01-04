Advertisement

Bobby Harold Derrick departed this life and arrived at his forever home on Friday, December 30, 2022, at a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

Bobby was born on June 4, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Harold Dean and Patricia Ruth Derrick.

He is preceded in death by two daughters, Lori Kaye Derrick and Whitney Leona Derrick; his parents; his parents-in-law, Jo Ann and Ray Norton; a brother, Brian Derrick’ two nephews, Cole and Chad Derrick; and many more loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kaye Derrick; one son, Zack Derrick and wife Callie; two daughters, Angela Fleming and husband Dewey, and Breawna Merriweather; three brothers, David Derrick and wife Stephanie, Steve Derrick, Charles Derrick; one sister, Elizabeth Strobl and husband Steve; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Advertisement

He was a loving husband, devoted father, friend, and mentor to many. Bobby never met a stranger and could talk about anything and everything for hours. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, a Boy Scout Leader, and a member of the TexArk Antique Car Club for many years. Bobby owned Twin City Radiator Shop for over thirty years and made many lifelong friends there. He loved living the farm life, working with his animals, and having a garden every Spring until he was physically unable to do so. For several years, Bobby raised German Shepherds and loved each and every one of them. He treated his dogs as if they were family and spoiled them daily.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home located at 3515 Texas Boulevard from 5-7PM.

Graveside Services will be held at Redwater Cemetery on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10AM with Brother Kevin Myers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

