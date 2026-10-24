Erin Elizabeth Draper passed on October 22, 2026, at the age of 42. She was born on October 3,1984 in Fallbrook, CA.

Preceded in death by her mother Terry Draper and an uncle Gary Showalter.

She is survived by her father Don Draper; four daughters Rianna Lamar, Trinity Larmar, Raelynn Snyder and Nevaeh Snyder; sister Jennifer Stonebraker, uncle Tim Showalter and grandmother Pat Showalter. Her wishes are to be cremated and her ashes to spread in the ocean.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of East Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhome.

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