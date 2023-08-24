Erma Lee Paxton

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Sponsor

Erma Lee Paxton, Was born March 20, 1947. In Texarkana , AR. To the late , Deacon Johnnie Paxton and Marie whetstone Paxton. She departed this life on August 11, 2023 , She was a loving mother to Courtney Paxton Bowman . For many years she worked with the elderly , In Home/Health Care and Nurses Aide , She was a member of Mt Olive missionary Baptist Church. In her early years , She served as a Mistress of ceremonies on many occasions, Missions teacher and she was on the cafeteria committee. Erma Paxton, Was surrounded by her daughter Courtney Paxton Bowman. Two Grandchildren , Megan Bowman and Michael Bowman Jr. And two Great Grandchildren Royalty James and Aniyah Hawkins. Her siblings included , Shirley Laryea, Charles Paxton , James Paxton and Stacy Paxton. She was preceded in death , By her brother Johnnie Paxton Jr. With a host of , Nieces , Nephews and cousins . She was the most sweetest, loving and family oriented person this side of Heaven. She will truly be in our Hearts .

Visitation Friday, August 25, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, August 26, 2023 Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial in Fairhaven Cemetery 35th and Sanderson Lane.

