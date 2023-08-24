Plans in progress for updated Texas side animal holding facility

Sponsor

Plans are in progress for updates to the Texarkana, Texas animal holding facility. The city is working alongside architects with Shelter Planners of American out of Arlington, Texas to generate floor plans to renovate the current building. The architect group, known nationwide for their experience and expertise in updating and building animal shelters, recently met with city staff to present their recommendations.

Due to the City’s limited capacity to hold dogs, and inability to take in cats, a need for upgrades to the current facility was identified. The restructured space will have kennels for 24 dogs and 24 cats along with expanded quarantine quarters. An exterior facelift is planned, and includes painting, extending walkways and repairing fences.

The City’s fiscal year 2023-2024 proposed budget has $450,000 allotted to make the proposed updates, and they are working with private donors to secure additional money needed to fund the project.

Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel is excited to see these efforts move forward.

“Discussions for these updates have been in the works for several months and will allow us to better serve our community and provide more resources,” said Daniel. “We’re dedicated to seeing this project through, and look forward to what the future holds.’”

A Texarkana Animal Coalition Team (TACT) meeting will be held on Thursday, September 21st, at the Texarkana Convention Center at 6:00 pm where a conceptual draft of updates for the facility will be presented. The community is encouraged to attend and will have a chance to see the plans, ask questions and provide feedback.

For more questions, contact Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel at mhodges@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3947.

For media inquiries, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@tkxusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

