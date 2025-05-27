Sponsor

Erna L. Adams, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025. She was born on August 7, 1934, in Linden, Texas to Anna Wells Robison and Albert Robison.

She spent her working days in numerous office positions. In her free time, she enjoyed attending to her flower beds in her yard and spending time with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and spending time with her church and church family at Bethal Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, nephews and late husband of 56 years, George Adams.

Left to cherish her memory are nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, one special great niece, Mary (Jeff) Ellwood, who was her caretaker for the last three years.

She was a good, sweet Christian lady who everyone loved.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 30th from 1-2 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Service will be held on Friday, May 30th at 2 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.