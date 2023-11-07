Erna Latham

Sponsor

Erna Mae Latham, age 85, went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2023.

She was born on January 8, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa to Harry Jump and Gladys Petty. She was married to her husband, Lawton, for 56 years, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by one son, Terry Latham, one sister, Norma Horn and one brother, Marvin Jump.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Boyd and Kaye Latham, JW and Bonnie Latham, Beverly and Kenny Holt and Donna and Kenny Nesbitt; her grandchildren and spouses, Bill and Felecia Latham, Kimberly Latham, Teri and Scott McCuistion, Cindy and Travis Scott, Jade Ell and Bubba Morton, Bradley and Rarai Latham, Amber Latham, Tra and Sabrina Nesbitt, Lacy Nesbitt, and 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.

Erna Mae managed Manning’s Café in Victory City for several years when her children were in school, she worked at Latham and Son’s Manufacturing Company for several years producing covered wagon lamps that were distributed all over the United States and worked for EZ Mart for many years and loved all those she worked with and the many customers who visited her store.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart and enjoyed playing dominos, cards, working puzzles, fishing and was an excellent cook. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had open arms for anyone who needed a place to stay, a good meal, or a great big hug.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00pm at her home at 858 Leary Road, Texarkana, TX 75503, (Leary Texas).

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of choice.

