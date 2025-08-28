Sponsor

Ernest Louis Gardner, 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on August 25, 2025.

Mr. Gardner was born on January 30, 1957, in Tacoma, Washington, to Sarah and Robert Gardner.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Gail Gardner; his step-son, Steven Thomason and wife D.J.; two grandchildren, Gabriel Thomason and Virginia Thomason; his siblings, Gale Barrett and William Gardner; two nephews, Lee Gardner, and Joe Barrett; two nieces, Logan Gardner and Sydney Gardner; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.