Ernestine Sanders

Advertisement

Ernestine Seymour Sanders, aged 76 years, left her earthly home on August 24, 2022 for her heavenly reward. She was born on January 27, 1946, in Delhi, Louisiana, and died peacefully at her home in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Ernestine was a child of God, a wife, a daughter, a mama, a memom, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She was funny, feisty, sassy, sweet, kind, generous, bossy, a lover of card games, a champion for the underdog, watching true detective programs, funny movies, going to her grandchildren’s sporting events, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her Daddy, Ernest Seymour, her Mama, Agnes Griffin, her stepdad, James Griffin, infant daughter, Laura Marie Gwin, brother, Calvin Seymour, and beloved best friend of more than 60 years, Mary Jane Houck.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Darrell Sanders; her daughter, Donna Gwin Wells and husband, Kent; her son, Michael Gwin and wife Lynsey; 6 siblings, Martha Marie Wright (Carl) of Ashdown, Willie Melvin Seymour (Theresa) of Ashdown, Rosalie Tabler (Gary) of Ben Lomand, Alvin Seymour (Laurie) of Foreman, Ruby Stevenson of Ashdown, Charlotte Rogers of Ashdown and sister-in-law, Lena Seymour of Ashdown; 7 grandchildren, Derek (Emily), Austin, Jack and Alex Wells of Nashville, TN, Grace (Chase ) of Foreman, Nathan, and Andrew Gwin of Ashdown; 3 great-grandchildren Jett Boyd, Charlotte and Oliver Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

Ernestine was a woman who knew how to love deeply and in return, she was loved deeply.

We will all miss her forever, our world is a little less bright without her.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Wilton with Bro. Steven Miller officiating. Burial will be held at Ashdown Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Mrs. Sanders will lie in state at her home at 1613 Willow, Ashdown, Arkansas, 71822 on Thursday and Friday between 10 am – 8PM.

