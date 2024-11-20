Sponsor

Errol Dwain Hall, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, November 15, 2024 in a local hospital.

Mr. Hall was born September 2, 1939 in Hughes Springs, Texas. He was retired from Day & Zimmermann and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Hall and by one son, Larry Moore.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristie Burnett and husband Monty of Cooksville, Texas and Holland Smith of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Wayne Moore and wife Sandi of Paris, Texas and Tony Moore and wife Gracie of Glenwood, Arkansas; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 25, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.