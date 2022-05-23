Advertisement

Ester Mae Newlin passed away peacefully at 4:36 pm on Monday, May 16th 2022 to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 85 years old. She was predeceased by her beloved youngest daughter, Karen Newlin Dyer, and survived by her loving husband (of 66 years), William Newlin. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Bob Newlin, Linda Perkins, and Sandy Newlin; her grandchildren, Justin Newlin, Casey Hamud, Ashley Neugebauer, Matthew Perkins, and Kristin Zuckerman; and her great grandchildren Isla Newlin, Alia Hamud, Samir Hamud, Mohammed Hamud, Layla Hamud, Jasmine Hamud, Jordan Hamud, Brayden Neugebauer, Ivy Neugebauer, Rosemary Perkins, Griffin Perkins, and Olive Zuckerman.

She was born Ester Mae Drawbaugh in LeHigh, Oklahoma to Oliver Franklin Drawbaugh and Mary Ethel Pickett on June 20th, 1936. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and good friend to many. Over the course of her life, she worked many different jobs as a dedicated military wife before her husband’s retirement from the US Air Force. After retiring from Civil Service at Red River Army Depot, she opened her own bakery, The Little Bake Shoppe, in Hooks, Texas, where she shared her love and warmth with all who enjoyed her delicious cookies and cakes. Her memory and spirit will live on in all those who knew and loved her.

Ester’s family would like to invite the community to join us in paying our final respects on Thursday, May 19th at First Baptist Church of Hooks where she was a devout member. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 2pm. Service will start immediately at 2 pm.

