Esther Rosalee Brumley Wittu died on June 9, 2025 at the age of 100 years and 9 months. She was born September 10, 1924. Preceding her in death are her parents James and Dora (Fairchild) Brumley. Her husband of 60+ years Johnny Wittu. Her most tragic loss was her daughter Carolyn Wittu Malosek when she was 25 and her son John Allen Wittu 4 years ago and John Allen’s son Roger. Also, her sisters and brothers-in-law Madeline and Thomas Richardson, Delene Kay, and Katy and James Freeman. It’s been said you shouldn’t have to bury your children. Also preceding her in death were nieces and nephews, Jimmy Richardson, James Freeman, Jr., Evelyn Richardson Grey and Rosalee Kay.

Aunt Esther was like another mother to her nieces and nephews all through her life and became even closer after the death of her children. She faithfully attended First Baptist Church – Moores lane. You might know Esther from her working days at Kress’ in the fabric department, secretary at Union School, and in the purchasing department at Red River Army Depot. She had many friends and never met a stranger (really). Aunt Esther has been described lovingly as a mess with no filter. We know she is happy now because she told us one time that she wakes up mad everyday. When asked why, she said, “because I’m still here.” She kept our lives interesting and fun.

She is survived by one grandson, Spencer Wittu and his son of Desoto, Texas and three nieces Donna (Albert) Anderson, of Texarkana, Sue (Robin) Beck, of Texarkana and Darlene (Don) Curtis of Jacksonville, Florida. One nephew, Gary (Vicki) Richardson of Atlanta, Texas. She was also survived by 3 great grandchildren, 15 great grand nieces and nephews, and many great, great grand nieces and nephews.

There was a private burial at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas. We would like to thank the staff at The Oaks and Texarkana Hospice. They were all so very sweet and kind to our aunt. We are forever grateful.