Miller County Achieves Work Ready Certification, Paving the Way for Economic Growth and Opportunity

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Miller County has officially earned 100% of its Work Ready Community Certification, a major milestone that signals to industries across the nation that our region is home to a skilled, job-ready workforce.

This prestigious designation, awarded through ACT, demonstrates that Miller County is prepared to meet the workforce needs of new and existing employers. It affirms what we already know: our people are ready to get to work, and we have the skills to do it too.

“Achieving ACT Work Ready Community status in Miller County, Arkansas is a major milestone for Texarkana USA and a powerful tool in our region’s economic development efforts. This designation signals to prospective employers that our local workforce is not only capable but committed to continuous improvement and job readiness. It gives us a competitive edge in attracting new industries and expanding existing ones,” says Robin Hickerson, CEO & President of the Texarkana Chamber. “This achievement reflects years of dedication and collaboration from community partners, employers, educators, and Chamber leadership—both past and present. We especially recognize the extraordinary efforts of Hillary Cloud, our current staff, and former team members who laid the groundwork for this success. Together, they’ve helped position Texarkana as a community that invests in its people and plans for a stronger economic future.”

The Work Ready Certificate uses data-driven metrics to certify the capabilities of the local workforce. Validated by ACT®, the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), measures essential skills needed for success in the workplace such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and workplace discipline. This certification not only benefits adults looking to enter, upskill or change careers, but it also equips students with a credential that directly translates to employers: I’m ready to work.

“To see this 5-year goal come to fruition is a big win for Miller County. It’s a big win for our entire community. This signifies that our local workforce is strong, competitive, and equipped with the skills needed to fill jobs across various industries,” says Hillary Cloud, Director of Workforce Development. “When an individual earns their NCRC, it certifies their work skills and positions them to better connect with employers who recognize and recommend this certification. Employers can use the NCRC in their hiring process to ensure they are matching the right talent with the right job. It can lead to less turnover and helps provide a standardized pre-interview screening. This can lead to more efficient training and reduce hiring costs for many companies.”

This achievement was made possible through strong collaboration between local leaders, educators, and employers. By joining forces with area high schools and colleges, Miller County has created a pipeline that ensures students graduate with both academic knowledge and career credentials. It’s an investment in the future—and a promise to employers that Texarkana is committed to workforce excellence.

Earning the Work Ready Certificate is a cornerstone achievement in Miller County’s broader strategy for regional development. It strengthens our ability to compete for economic investment, increases the employability of our residents, and supports a brighter future for generations to come.

“The Texarkana region has taken another major step forward toward aligning their education and workforce systems,” says Jerry Kenney, T.L.L Temple Foundation. “As a Certified Work Ready Community, Miller County Arkansas has the partnerships and programs residents need to build essential skills and earn valuable certifications to qualify for high-demand, high-wage jobs in the regional labor market. The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce has been indispensable in mobilizing comprehensive community support for workforce development through ACT WorkKeys, creating more access and opportunity for all ”

“Achieving the Work Ready Community certification is a tremendous milestone for Miller County and the City of Texarkana,” said Mayor Allen Brown. “This recognition reflects our commitment to developing a skilled, competitive workforce and creating opportunities for both our residents and local businesses. It sends a clear message to employers—Texarkana is open for business and prepared to meet the demands of today’s economy. We’re proud of this accomplishment and excited about what it means for our future.”

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce applauds the educators, employers, and community leaders who helped make this certification a reality. Together, we are building a stronger, smarter, and more competitive Miller County.

“Becoming a Work Ready Community isn’t just about preparing individuals for jobs—it’s about building a stronger, more resilient workforce for everyone,” says Joey Martin, CEO of Express Employment Professionals. “As an employer, I see the direct benefit in partnering with educators, local leaders, and other businesses to ensure our community thrives. This effort takes all of us working together, aligning our goals so that opportunity, talent, and growth meet in the same place.”

