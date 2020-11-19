Advertisement

Ethel Lucille Pinion, age 86 of DeKalb, Texas passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Pinion was born February 9, 1934 in Mineral Springs, Ohio. She was a Homemaker and is preceded in death by her husband Onice Pinion, a son, David Lee Pinion, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors include one son and daughter in law, Brent and Sherrie Pinion of Bartow, Florida, two daughters and sons in law, Debby and Eddy Maxey of Magnolia, Arkansas, Diana and Damon Sorrels of DeKalb, Texas, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Leo Smith officiating.. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. before services.

Pallbearers will be David Maxey, Justin Henderson, Joshua Vera, Joseph Sanders, Craig Hoover and Wesley Wooten

