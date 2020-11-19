Steven Brower

Advertisement

Steven Presley Brower, age 59, of Schulenburg,TX passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Steve was born March 9, 1961 and spent much of his life in Texarkana, Texas before moving to Schulenburg, Texas nine years ago. He enjoyed collecting sports and history memorabilia, bowling, dancing, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Steve was excellent at trivia and was always the prized teammate in family games of Trivial Pursuit. He delighted in supporting the Schulenburg Shorthorns, the Texas Longhorns, the Houston Astros, the Texas High Tigers and many other sports teams throughout his life. He also loved his job at the workshop and attending church.

Steve epitomized the term “social butterfly.” A radiant light to everyone he met, Steve relished a life surrounded by many friends of all ages. He cared deeply for his family and especially loved spending the holidays with them. He was a proud uncle, an adoring brother, and a devoted son. He will be remembered fondly for his kind and loving heart, his ready smile, and his indomitable spirit. Steve was simultaneously tough as nails and incredibly empathetic and caring. His loss leaves a deep chasm in the hearts of many, but his life is a lasting inspiration to us all.

He is preceded in death by his parents Byron Brower, Jr. and Doris and two brothers, Greg Brower and Richard Brower.

Steve is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Ruth Brower of Schulenburg, Texas, and a number of nieces and nephews. He especially loved his Kenmar family, and the Brower family extends their deepest gratitude for the care, support, and joy they provided Steve in his final years.

Burial took place at Chapelwood Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas.

