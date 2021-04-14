Eugene Stockton

Advertisement

Eugene Pope Stockton, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 in a Shreveport, Louisiana veteran’s hospital.

Mr. Stockton was born January 9, 1930 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a carpenter, member of the Sylverino Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Freidah Stockton, and by a son, Terry Stockton.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Kathy Stockton of Fouke, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Tori Parrish and husband Ben Parrish of El Dorado, Arkansas and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Sylverino Cemetery with Rev. David Holder officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association

