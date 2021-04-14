Advertisement

Gary Douglas Carr, 85, passed away April 9, 2021 at his home in Houston, Texas. He was born on February 20, 1936 in Palestine, Texas. He was the only son of Douglas Carr and Virginia Barnes.

Gary graduated from San Jacinto High School and attended the University of Houston. During that time, he met and married his loving wife of over fifty years, Jo Ann Mason. He was drafted into the Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1961. He went to work at Petro-Tex Chemical as a process operator, where he worked for over 40 years.

Gary is survived by his three children and their families: Teresa Cory and husband Mark of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Sharon Hogg and husband Cliff of Houston, Texas; Joseph Carr of Marengo, Ohio. Grandchildren: David and Stephen Cory, Kelly and Daniel Hogg, Dillon, Demi and Tristan Carr. Brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws: Sam and Shirley Mason, Steve and Kathy Mason. Nephews: Scott, Coy, Blake Mason and their families. Preceding him in death, his beloved wife Jo Ann Mason and grandson Dakota Carr. Gary loved fishing, hunting, coaching, and supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holly Springs Methodist Church and Cemetery with Rev. Frank McFerrin officiating, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

