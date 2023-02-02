Advertisement

Eugenia Faye Duncan, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Duncan was born May 13, 1931, in Nashville, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life.

Jean was a homemaker and a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. She was a beacon of hope and love for her family and friends. She was the person you could always depend on when you needed a helping hand or someone to talk to. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Duncan; one grandson, Chad Satterfield; her twin sister, Virginia Raye Reese and her other sister, Jeanette Long.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Gil Guernsey of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Michelle Duncan of Bartonville, Texas; four grandchildren, Joseph Guernsey of Texarkana, Arkansas, Amy and Kameron Smith of Wake Village, Texas, Weston Duncan and Nick Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Guernsey and Korbin Smith and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, February 4th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Gary Glover officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M. Burial will be in Ashdown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

