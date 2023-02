Advertisement

Jasper Smith Howard, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moore’s Lane Texarkana with Dr. John Cannon officiating.