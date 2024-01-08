Sponsor

Eugenia J. Miles passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024 at her residence in Wake Village, Texas.

She was born September 10, 1917 in Logansport, Louisiana to the late S.S. Johnson and Emma Risher Johnson.

Mrs. Miles graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana and attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was the secretary for the First Methodist Church of Vivian, Louisiana for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W.A. Miles, Jr. and brothers James Calvin and Rodney Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Spearman and husband Charles of McKinney, Texas and son, Tom Miles of Wake Village, Texas; five grandchildren, Cindy Gilstrap and husband, Chuck, Chris Spearman and wife, Robin, Ben Miles, Patrick Miles and Jeffrey Miles and wife Courtney; eight great grandchildren, Courtney and Carson Gilstrap, Will and Emma Spearman, Peyton, Adelynn, Harper and Ashlynn Miles.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.