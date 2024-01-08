Sponsor

Cynthia A. Chriestenson, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Chriestenson was born March 9, 1937, in Bentonville, Arkansas, and lived most of her life in Texarkana. She was retired from Medical Lodge Nursing Home, a member of Freedom of Grace Fellowship Church, and a faithful contributor to the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. She very rarely missed a Sunday. Cynthia was the rock of the family, and was always lifting her family up in prayer to her Heavenly Father. She never missed the opportunity to share Jesus with her family or friends. Cynthia wanted to make sure that all her family had a Bible and knew the love of God. She loved people and would give the shirt off her back. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Chriestenson; her parents, Levi and Edith Alexander; one son, Tommy Chriestenson; two brothers, Fred Roberts and Bobby Alexander; one daughter-in-law, Kim Chriestenson; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Gerrald, Kellie Jo Stewart, and one great-great-grandchild Addison Crews.

She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Barbara and Dee Stewart, Sharon and John Hulett, and three sons and one daughter-in-law; David Chriestenson, Roy Chriestenson, and Robert and Brenda Chriestenson all of Texarkana; and one sister, Gayle Ramsey of Lockesburg, Arkansas; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, numerous, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Cynthia’s life will be 2:00 P. M. Friday, January 5, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Ronnie Freeman officiating. Private burial will be at a later time.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 1:00 P. M. to 2:00 P. M. One hour prior to service time.

