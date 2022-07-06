Eva Nell Selvidge

Advertisement

Eva Nell Yarberry Selvidge, 76 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on June 27,2022. She lived a full life. Eva was born in Seminole, Texas on January 17,1946. Eva was a New Boston graduate of 1964. She was passionate about her animals which she had numerous throughout her life and was a huge Elvis fan. And was of Baptist faith. After a recent diagnosis of Leukemia, Eva passed while being surrounded by her family.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Inez Frazier Yarberry, brother Dale Yarberry, granddaughter Jamie Selvidge, daughter in law Sasha Lovell Selvidge and husband Vernon Stanley Selvidge.

Survivors include 2 daughters Sharon Selvidge Owens ( David), Kristie Selvidge Campbell ( Mark), and 1 son Stanley Wayne Selvidge ( Cindy), a sister Terry Lynne Yarberry Capps, a sister in law Sheila Yarberry. Her grandchildren Jessie Owens Oviedo (Eddie), John Owens, Mattie and Emma Campbell, Josh and Jennifer Selvidge and 3 great grandchildren Raileigh Capps, Ayva Worsham and Aila Moman, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Honorary Pallbearers are Shane Birtcher, Danny Birtcher, Anthony Starnes, Shane Spencer, Randy Campbell, Mike Wilson and Johnathan Capps.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1st from 6-8 pm at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Tx.

Funeral services will be Saturday graveside at 10 am at Red Bayou Cemetery in New Boston, Tx.. with Bro. Jim Harris and Bro. Joe Owens officiating.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Greg King Canine Rescue in her name. Mama loved dogs of all kinds. She wanted to make a difference and tried to save as many as she could.

