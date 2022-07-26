Evelyn Marcelene Mauch Megason

Advertisement

Evelyn Mauch Megason, 84, passed away peacefully at home in New Boston, Texas on July 19, 2022.

Evelyn was born on November 1, 1937 in Nashville, Kansas to Francis Keith and Nilma M. (Weber) Coss. She attended the Nashville school. On March 18, 1954, she married Otto Mauch in Wichita, KS. He passed away on June 14, 1996. Later in life, she married Lloyd Megason of Malta, TX. He died on August 16, 2017.

Following graduation from high school, Evelyn worked as a switchboard operator. Throughout her life she worked as a housekeeper, cook, assisted Otto in the oil field, and served as campground attendant and store clerk in several campgrounds and lakes across Kansas, Texas, and Arizona. Most recently, Evelyn was a member of the Malta Baptist Church. She was an active gardener and a gentle guardian for the birds, squirrels and other wildlife that would come to her porch. She enjoyed fishing, being outside and spending time with family and friends.

Advertisement

In addition to her parents and husbands, Evelyn was preceded in death by one grandchild and a son-in-law. Survivors include brothers, Johnnie Coss (Jenny) of Ozawkie, KS and Tom Coss of Wichita, KS and sister, Annette Hartley (Greg) of Haysville. KS; daughters, Rita Mowry (Condy) of Beaver, OK, Terry McKennon (Ricky, passed) of Nashville, KS and Leisa Mauch of Cunningham, KS; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The family will be holding a private service in the future.

